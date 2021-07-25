Crowd Boos Arizona Sen. Ugenti-Rita Off Stage Ahead Of Trump’s Speech At Turning Point Rally

Arizona Republican state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita was booed off stage Saturday at the Turning Point Action rally in Phoenix.

The state senator was greeted with loud boos as she walked on stage and began her speech. After asking the audience to listen to her multiple times, she gave up and ended her speech early. Before walking off stage she announced that she would be running for secretary of state and claimed that she was “going to win the primary”, according to Mediaite.

Whoaa. GOP Secretary of State candidate ⁦@MichelleUgenti⁩ is booed off stage at TPUSA rally for Trump. She opposed GOP lawmaker’s wish list for election changes. #AZSOS pic.twitter.com/qlOQkXB5ap — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) July 24, 2021

Brahm Resnik, a local reporter, said the crowd was “primed to boo” Ugenti-Rita. It “wasn’t anything she said. Boos rained all over [the] room from start till she bailed out,” Resnik tweeted.

Ugenti-Rita chairs the Senate Government Committee. She recently voted along with Democrats to kill an election bill presented by Republican state senator Kelly Townsend. (RELATED: ‘Egregious’: Legendary Porn Star Reacts To Being Thrown Out Of TPUSA Event)

Fellow Republican Paul Boyer also voted against the bill along with Ugenti-Rita and received harsh words from former President Donald Trump in an email statement. It is assumed that the crowd’s negative reaction to Ugenti-Rita was a result of her vote, Mediaite reported.

The TPUSA event was called a “Rally To Protect Our Elections.” Several other Republicans running for secretary of state spoke at the rally. Trump also appeared at the event to give a speech, Mediaite reported.