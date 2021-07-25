Jon Rahm Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Pulls Out Of The Olympics

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm has pulled out of the Olympics because of coronavirus.

According to multiple reports, Rahm tested positive for coronavirus and has withdrawn from the Olympics. It’s the second time Rahm, who is vaccinated, has tested positive for the virus over the past couple months. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jon Rahm received the vaccine 7+ weeks ago yet has tested positive for COVID-19 two separate times since. The first test resulted in him missing out on a $1.7 million payday at the Memorial Tournament, and this time, he’s being pulled from the Olympics. Absolutely brutal. pic.twitter.com/65XQlsT7h8 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 25, 2021

In a statement, the star golfer told fans in part, “I would have loved to have been the first Spanish Olympic gold medalist in golf, but unfortunately, destiny had other plans.”

You can read his full statement below.

Damn, golfers are dropping left and right in the Olympics. Bryson DeChambeau went down with coronavirus, and Rahm now has as well.

The field is rapidly shrinking.

Jon Rahm tests positive for Covid-19 and will be forced to withdraw from the Olympics. This was Rahm last month, after testing positive at Memorial and before the U.S. Open: “I’ve got it all. I had it, I got the antibodies, got the vaccination. I feel invincible at this point.” — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) July 25, 2021

I also don’t understand how Rahm has tested positive for coronavirus twice over the past couple months as a vaccinated individual.

That doesn’t seem to add up at all. After testing positive a couple months back, you would have thought he would have been fine going forward for awhile.

Apparently that’s not the case at all.

Jon Rahm, who is vaccinated, has tested positive for Covid now two times in the last two months. — Ashley Brewer (@ESPNAshley) July 25, 2021

Hopefully, people stop going down because of coronavirus. It’s getting incredibly frustrating.