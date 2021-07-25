Editorial

Jon Rahm Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Pulls Out Of The Olympics

Spain's Jon Rahm reacts after sinking his put on the 18th green during his third round on day 3 of The 149th British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's, Sandwich in south-east England on July 17, 2021. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm has pulled out of the Olympics because of coronavirus.

According to multiple reports, Rahm tested positive for coronavirus and has withdrawn from the Olympics. It’s the second time Rahm, who is vaccinated, has tested positive for the virus over the past couple months. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a statement, the star golfer told fans in part, “I would have loved to have been the first Spanish Olympic gold medalist in golf, but unfortunately, destiny had other plans.”

You can read his full statement below.

Damn, golfers are dropping left and right in the Olympics. Bryson DeChambeau went down with coronavirus, and Rahm now has as well.

The field is rapidly shrinking.

I also don’t understand how Rahm has tested positive for coronavirus twice over the past couple months as a vaccinated individual.

That doesn’t seem to add up at all. After testing positive a couple months back, you would have thought he would have been fine going forward for awhile.

Apparently that’s not the case at all.

Hopefully, people stop going down because of coronavirus. It’s getting incredibly frustrating.