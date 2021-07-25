Man In Bubble Running On Water From Florida To New York Washes Up On Shore

A Florida man “walking on water” in a bubble for charity washed ashore Saturday.

Reza Baluchi and his floating contraption washed ashore in Flagler County, Florida. His goal was to run from Florida to Bermuda or even further up the coast to raise money for charity, Fox News reported.

“My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department. They are in public service, they do it for safety and they help other people,” said Baluchi, according to Fox News.

Baluchi has tried similar stunts in previous years. In 2014, he was rescued from a floating bubble near St. Augustine, Florida. In 2016, he was rescued off the coast of Jupiter, Florida, in a Hydro pod, Fox News reported. (RELATED: 110 Pounds Of Cocaine Wash Up On Texas Shores, Police Say)

Coast Guard rescued a man attempting to travel from Florida to Bermuda in a floating bubble https://t.co/L8qBkjtbVq pic.twitter.com/Wq5FOSd6Ia — People (@people) April 25, 2016

“He’s a survivalist, he can survive anywhere for days and weeks. He’s got food, he’s got water, he’s got everything he needs to keep him safe,” said Gina Lapsina, who has followed Baluchi’s journey for years, according to Fox News.

Baluchi has a tracking device on him at all times so friends and family know where he is, Fox News reported.

“I will show people anything you want to do, do it. Don’t listen to anyone. Chase your dreams,” said Baluchi, according to the outlet.