‘Outer Banks’ Releases Awesome Season 1 Recap

“Outer Banks” recently dropped an awesome video for fans.

The second season of the hit show arrives Friday, and Netflix wanted to make sure everyone was caught up before the new episodes drop. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, the season one recap video should get the job done. Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

So, do we all feel caught up and ready to roll for Friday? My hand is up because I know for damn sure that I’m ready to go.

The first season of “Outer Banks” was electric, and it’s now time to gear up for another run with John B., Sarah and the rest of the crew as they hunt for lost treasure.

From a pure entertainment standpoint, it really doesn’t get much better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

I honestly have no idea what to expect with season two, but I know that I’m amped and ready to roll. After how much fun season one was, my expectations are high.

Were there some corny moments? For sure, but overall, it was a great season of TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

Tune in Friday on Netflix for the start of season two!