Pelosi Adds Adam Kinzinger To Jan. 6 Commission, Doubles Down On Ousting Jordan, Banks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger to her Jan. 6 commission.

Pelosi told ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos that she planned to make the addition during a Sunday morning appearance on “This Week,” and within hours reports began circulating that he had been added. Pelosi also defended her decision to reject Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana from the group. (RELATED: Thursday Morning Dispatch: What’s Happening To Nancy Pelosi’s 1/6 Commission?)

Stephanopoulos began by asking Pelosi about her decision to remove Jordan and Banks from the bipartisan commission, noting that Republicans had been very critical of the move.

“I believe the work of this committee, in order to retain the confidence of the American people, must act in a way that has no partisanship, is all about patriotism and I’m very proud of the members of the committee and I’m certain they will accomplish that goal,” Pelosi replied. “We have to, again, ignore the antics of those who do not want to find the truth. We will find the truth. That truth will have the confidence of the American people because it will be done patriotically and not in a partisan way.”

Stephanopoulos asked whether that might mean appointing more Republicans like Kinzinger, and Pelosi said that she had planned to do so but would not make any announcements until after she spoke with him.

“The two that I would not appoint are people who would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation. There’s no way I would tolerate their antics as we seek the truth,” Pelosi added.

A short time after Pelosi’s appearance on “This Week,” Kinzinger shared the news that he had agreed to join the commission.

“Today, I was asked to serve on the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee and I humbly accepted. When duty calls, I will always answer,” Kinzinger tweeted.

Today, I was asked to serve on the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee and I humbly accepted. When duty calls, I will always answer. https://t.co/MszEBc0V7I pic.twitter.com/flIdSfYzZV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 25, 2021

Kinzinger has drawn fire from a number of Republicans since he backed calls to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Capitol riot.

“It was a sobering moment to vote in support of impeachment today; to walk over to the U.S. Capitol, our symbol of democracy, and recall the violent insurrection we witnessed here just one week ago. This is not a vote I took lightly, but a vote I took confidently. I’m at peace,” Kinzinger tweeted at the time.