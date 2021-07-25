Reporter Asks JaVale McGee If His Mother Is Still Alive In Incredibly Awkward Video

Denver Nuggets star JaVale McGee was recently asked a bizarre question about his mom.

McGee is playing for Team USA in Tokyo, and during his media availability, a reporter asked if his mother "was still with us."

“That’s a weird question to ask somebody,” McGee responded with a visible look of shock on his face. Watch the moment unfold below.

JaVale McGee got asked a VERY weird question during his availability for Team USA 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vlpeLug4se — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) July 24, 2021

Of all the weird stuff I’ve ever seen go down in a press conference, this question is right near the top of the list.

Why the hell are you asking JaVale McGee whether or not his mother is alive? What could the point possibly have been?

Moms is great! Getting it in! pic.twitter.com/5o32ITiE6p — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) July 24, 2021

If you’re going to ask someone about the status of their parents, you better be damn sure you have the correct information.

If you ever find yourself just speculating whether or not an NBA star’s mom is alive or dead, then you’re probably doing something wrong.

Props to McGee for having an awesome reaction. That was incredible. Also, I met JaVale McGee in Washington, D.C., right after he was drafted into the league. Incredibly nice guy.