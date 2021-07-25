Team USA Basketball Loses To France 83-76

Team USA lost to France 83-76 Sunday morning.

After dropping multiple exhibition games, Team USA looked truly lost at moments against France and we damn sure didn't look like a team that deserved to win.

The US men’s basketball team, 12.5 point favorites today, has LOST to France (+600). It is the team’s first loss in the Olympics since Aug. 27, 2004. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 25, 2021

In fact, with less than a minute to go in the game and down 76-74, we decided to just start jacking up multiple threes instead of attacking the hoop!

What the hell is head coach Gregg Popovich doing?

Guys, we just lost our first Olympic basketball game in nearly 20 years, and we lost to the damn French! The French!

They can’t even win World Wars, but they can apparently beat the USA in basketball. If that’s not humiliating, then I don’t know what is.

Team USA loses to France 83-76 in its first game of group play 😳 🇫🇷 Evan Fournier: 28 PTS

🇺🇸 Jrue Holiday: 18 PTS pic.twitter.com/t0QGjo4x38 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2021

Our Olympic basketball team is loaded with superstar talent and has multiple future hall of fame members on the squad.

Yet, we just let France dominate us down the stretch. I can’t believe this happened. It’s an absolute disaster.

France hands USA men’s basketball its first loss at the Olympics since 2004 😳 pic.twitter.com/xUIsc9eZcB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 25, 2021

We need to figure this out before we get embarrassed again.