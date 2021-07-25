Editorial

Team USA Basketball Loses To France 83-76

SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States walks off the court with his head down after the United States lost to France in the Men's Preliminary Round Group B game on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 25, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Team USA lost to France 83-76 Sunday morning.

After dropping multiple exhibition games, Team USA looked truly lost at moments against France and we damn sure didn’t look like a team that deserved to win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, with less than a minute to go in the game and down 76-74, we decided to just start jacking up multiple threes instead of attacking the hoop!

What the hell is head coach Gregg Popovich doing?

Guys, we just lost our first Olympic basketball game in nearly 20 years, and we lost to the damn French! The French!

They can’t even win World Wars, but they can apparently beat the USA in basketball. If that’s not humiliating, then I don’t know what is.

Our Olympic basketball team is loaded with superstar talent and has multiple future hall of fame members on the squad.

Yet, we just let France dominate us down the stretch. I can’t believe this happened. It’s an absolute disaster.

We need to figure this out before we get embarrassed again.