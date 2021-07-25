Video Shows Woman, Baby Fly Onto Hood Of Car Smashing Into Barbershop

Police released a video showing a dramatic car accident Friday in Yonkers, New York, in which a driver, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, collided with a parked car before striking a mother carrying her eight-month-old baby and drove into a barbershop with the woman and child on the hood of the car.

“It’s honestly a miracle that both of them survived — very strong mom and an even stronger little infant,” Officer Rocco Fusco told ABC News.



Two Yonkers police officers that were nearby rushed to the scene to help the mother and child, NBC News reported. Witnesses to the accident joined the police officers in helping free the child that got trapped under the car.

Yonkers Police Officers and Bystanders Rescue Infant From Under a Vehicle!! Surveillance and body camera footage capturing the rescue of an infant trapped under a vehicle and rendering aid to her mother after an accident!!https://t.co/iqGNzerPNQ#yonkerspd @CityofYonkers pic.twitter.com/DldJbInwt6 — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) July 24, 2021

Police reported Sunday that the mother and baby are still hospitalized but are doing well, NBC News reported. The baby has a fractured skull and the mother suffered a compound leg fracture. The names of both victims have not been released.

David Poncurak of Yonkers, the driver of the vehicle that hit the mother and child, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and did not have a license, NBC News reported. He also faces a charge of second degree vehicular assault and remained in police custody as of Sunday afternoon.