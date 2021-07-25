Guy Gets Brutally Punched During Mariners Game In Crazy Viral Video

A guy took two brutal punches to the face during a recent Mariners game.

In a video tweeted by @monchingcreates, two guys were arguing during the Friday night matchup between the Mariners and Oakland Athletics when things took a turn for the worse.

One of the guys ate two punches to the face, and he honestly took both like a champ. Watch the insane video below.

Honestly, major props to this dude. Major props to him for taking both of those punches like they were nothing at all.

If I took two punches like that to the face, I'd probably be dead. I'd probably die right on the spot. Not this dude.

He took both of them and kept on advancing!

You know you’ve probably picked a fight with the wrong guy when you’re landing absolute bombs and he’s not even rattled.

That’s a sign that you’re fighting with someone who is used to taking hits.

Let us know what you think of the fight in the comments below.