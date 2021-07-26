4-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In Utah Found Dead In Home

A 4-year-old boy in Utah reported missing from his home was found dead, police confirmed in a Monday press release.

Kache Wallis disappeared after being put to bed Saturday night at his home in Hurricane, Utah, about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City, according to the Hurricane City Police Department.

Police launched a search for Wallis, alerting the public that he might be with his mother, who does not have custody of him, the New York Post reported.

Five hours from launching the search, authorities confirmed that he was found dead inside his home, the NYP reported. (RELATED: Parents Arrested After Child’s Body Is Found In Freezer)

No further details were provided about the cause or circumstances of his death.

Authorities have launched an investigation with assistance from the medical examiner’s office, police said in a statement.

“Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family of Kache Wallis at this difficult time,” the press release read.

Wallis’ relatives and family friends wrote heartfelt messages on social media following the news of his death.

“Kache was so loved in this family. Our hearts are breaking at the moment as an entire family,” Rachel Svendson, a purported relative, commented on the police department’s post.

“He was such a fun, loving, free spirited little boy who we will all miss in our hearts,” Svendson’s post continued. “This was a tragedy and the outcome is not what any of us wanted.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.