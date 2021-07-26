Amber English Sets New Olympic Record In Skeet Shooting, Brings Home Gold For USA

U.S. shooter and Army Lt. Amber English set a new Olympic record in skeet shooting and brought home the gold for Team USA during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 31-year-old olympian scored the gold with 56 hits and set a new record for the games, USA Today reported Monday. (RELATED: 13-Year-Old Momiji Nishiya Wins Gold At Olympics)

Sharp shooting! Amber English wins gold with an Olympic Record of 56 in the women’s skeet final after a nail-biting ending.@ISSF_Shooting #Shooting @TeamUSA #USA pic.twitter.com/1U3lFGSQpR — Olympics (@Olympics) July 26, 2021

English, who calls Colorado home, showed off her sharpshooting skills during the finals in Japan and knocked off the reigning women’s skeet champion from Italy, Diana Bacosi, who came in second with 51 hits, The Associated Press noted. China’s Wei Meng came in third with 46 hits. (RELATED: Olympics Ceremony Honors Munich Massacre Victims For The First Time In 49 Years)

English is only the second woman in American history to win an Olympic Skeet gold medal, the U.S. Army noted.

Record breaking performance! Congratulations to Soldier-athlete 1st Lt. Amber English for bringing home #Gold https://t.co/kEWcYIz5Qm — U.S. Army (@USArmy) July 26, 2021

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert also praised English for her performance at the games and challenged her to a day at the shooting range.

“Congratulations to Colorado’s own Lieutenant Amber English, who won gold and set an Olympic Record in women’s skeet shooting,” Boebert shared with her followers. “It’d be an honor to go the range with you once you get back.”