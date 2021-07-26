Bret Bielema Embarrassingly Sings To Fans At Wrigley Field

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema busted out his pipes Sunday when the Cubs played the Diamondbacks.

The new leader of the Illinois Fighting Illini sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” to the crowd at Wrigley Field, and it was less than impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

It’s almost sad how far Bret Bielema has fallen in life. There was a time when he was running the Big Ten back when he was coaching Wisconsin.

We were dominating the B1G and winning Big Ten titles.

Then, Bielema jumped to Arkansas to make a bunch of money and it was an absolute disaster. After a few horrific seasons, he was fired and now he’s landed at Illinois.

Like I said, it’s almost sad to watch this unfold. Ten years ago, nobody could ever have imagined he’d be reduced to cheap stunts like this for attention.

It’s just hard to take him seriously as a football coach. Would Nick Saban ever find himself singing to fans in order to shine a spotlight on his program?

Hell no, but Bielema didn’t hesitate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Football (@illinifootball)

Having said all of that, I am happy the rivalry is still on! It wasn’t any fun when Bielema wasn’t accomplishing anything. Now, he’s back in the B1G, and I can’t wait to cheer against him on a regular basis.