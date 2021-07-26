Britney Spears Tries Again To Remove Dad From ‘Traumatizing, Insane And Depressing’ Conservatorship

Britney Spears has tried again to have her dad Jamie Spears removed from her 13-year conservatorship, reportedly characterizing it in legal documents as “traumatizing, insane and depressing.”

The 39-year-old pop singer’s attorney, Matt Rosengart, filed papers asking that Jamie be removed as conservator of Britney’s estate, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and reported Monday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

In the filings, the pop star accused her father of signing off of on drug regimens that were allegedly harmful to her and of forcing her to get certain treatments. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Rosengart and Spears also alleged that Britney’s father is not equipped to handle her finances, claiming her family “struggled financially under his leadership” and ended up filing for bankruptcy in 1998.

The documents also reference the pop star’s allegedly “venomous” relationship with her father and said “it impairs Ms. Spears’s mental health, her well-being, and her ability to pursue and continue with her extraordinary career.”

The two allegedly no longer speak, and the documents reportedly called the current situation “traumatizing, insane and depressing.”

Rosengart has also asked the court to allow the “Toxic” hitmaker to hire certified public accountant Jason Rubin as conservator of her estate and as the one in charge of all future business dealings, The New York Times reported. The “Gimme More” hitmaker’s estate is reportedly estimated at more than $2.7 million in cash assets and $57 million in non-cash assets.

“Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance,” the petition stated, according to Billboard magazine.

“Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination,” the petition added.

The “Womanizer” hitmaker has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.

A hearing for a status on the case is set for Sept. 29.