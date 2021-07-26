Person Throws A Shoe At DaBaby During Concert

DaBaby had a wild experience at a concert Sunday night.

In a video tweeted by @nuffsaidny, a fan threw an Adidas shoe at the star rapper while he was performing at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

DaBaby displayed some impressive reflexes and effortlessly dodged the shoe. Watch the wild video below.

They had DaBaby dodging shoes like George Bush in ‘08. #RollingLoud pic.twitter.com/r2ZrNMCyL3 — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 26, 2021

Obviously, we can't talk about this situation without bringing up former President George W. Bush's shoe incident in Iraq when he dodged one like he was in a "Matrix" film.

How you guys miss the George Bush reference… it was RIGHT THERE pic.twitter.com/Dnt4KoOV4q — 𝔅ä𝔩𝔩𝔡𝔦ñ𝔥𝔬™ 🇧🇲 (@Balldinho) July 26, 2021

When it comes to putting people in the Hall of Fame for dodging shoes, George W. Bush clearly takes the top spot.

Nothing will ever top how quickly he reacted and the fact he did it while smiling.

Right after George W. Bush, I think we can all agree that DaBaby has earned his place. I’m not even sure how he saw that shoe coming.

It appears to be pretty dark and all the lights are on him. In theory, he would have a hard time seeing the fans. In reality, he dodged that shoe like it was absolutely nothing.

Props to DaBaby for not even breaking a sweat while dodging that shoe.