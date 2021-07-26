Dallas Racial Activists Ask White Parents To Pledge Not To Send Children To Ivy League Schools ‘To Help Correct Historical Wrongs’

The racial activism group Dallas Justice Now is asking white parents to sign a pledge not to send their children to Ivy League schools to “help correct historic wrongs.”

“As a white person with privilege both from my whiteness and my neighborhood I recognize the need to make sacrifices for the purpose of correcting hundreds of years of murder, slavery, discrimination, and lack of educational and economic opportunities perpetrated upon people of color,” the pledge said.

The pledge concludes: “If I do not have children under 18 then I will commit to encouraging my white privileged friends, neighbors, and family members with children to sign the pledge and holding them accountable until they do so.”

Dallas Justice Now (DJN)’s open letter is written to the “wealthy white liberals” in Texas’ Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD). The group calls for them to “open up spaces for Black and LatinX communities by refusing to send your kids to Ivy League and US News & World Report Top 50 schools and encourage friends, neighbors, and family members to do the same.”

“Imagine if those hundreds of thousands of spots at these institutions were occupied only by marginalized communities,” DJN said in the press release posted on its website. “Imagine the opportunities. We can achieve true equity within our lifetimes but only if white folks are willing to sacrifice their privileges.”

The pledge calls on the white liberals of HPISD to keep their children out of Ivy Leagues and to encourage their “white privileged friends” to sign the pledge if they don’t have children of their own. HPISD did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: A Parent-Led Rebellion Against Critical Race Theory Is Storming School Boards Across The Country)

"I understand that access to top schools is a key component in economic and social advancement. Therefore, I commit that my children will not apply to or attend any Ivy League School or US News & World Report Top 50 School so that position at that school is available for people of color to help correct historical wrongs," the pledge continued. "If I do not have children under 18 then I will commit to encouraging my white privileged friends, neighbors, and family members with children to sign the pledge and holding them accountable until they do so."

DJN promised to publicly announce the names of those who sign or do not sign the pledge. The group did not respond to requests for comment from the DCNF. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Giving Interviews Only To Journalists Of Color)

“Don’t be a racist hypocrite,” the group said in the press release. “Sign the pledge today!”

