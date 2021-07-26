Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer Assaulted In Oakland

Former California Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted in Oakland, California.

Boxer‘s official Twitter account announced the incident late Monday.

Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.” — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021

Boxer was walking along 3rd Street at 1:15 p.m. when she was “approached by a suspect” who “forcefully took loss from the victim and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle,” the Oakland Police Department told The Hill. The incident is reportedly being investigated by the robbery section. Officials are offering up to $2,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest, The Hill reported. (RELATED: Biden Refunds Donation From Barbara Boxer After Registering As Foreign Agent For Chinese Firm)

Boxer represented California as a congresswoman for 10 years and as a senator for 24 years, NBC News reported.