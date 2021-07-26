Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally confirmed all those dating rumors after making their relationship official with a steamy photo on Instagram.

The 52-year-old singer celebrated her birthday over the weekend and appeared to be ready to let the world know she and the 48-year-old actor were back together again in a series of photos on her social media from their vacation in St. Tropez, France. The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published Monday.

In one photo, we see the pop singer rocking a bikini while standing next to Affleck and the two are sharing what looks like a very intimate smooch. You can check it out here for yourself. (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Spotted In Miami As Romance Rumors Heat Up)

A source shared with the outlet the superstar couple were “having a beautiful trip.” (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Has Jennifer Garner’s ‘Seal Of Approval’ In New Romance With Ben Affleck)

“They celebrated Jen’s birthday at a club last night,” the source added. “She looked gorgeous and very happy.”

The “Hustlers” star and Ben have been keeping news they were giving their relationship another go on the down low, despite numerous rumors surfacing the last several months suggesting otherwise.

It comes after Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in April after being together for four years.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the two shared in a joint statement to the outlet at the time.

The “Selena” star and “Justice League” star first started dating back in 2002 after filming their movie “Gigli.” They got engaged in November of that year but ended up postponing their wedding in September 2003 days before they were to tie the knot. The couple officially called things off the next year.