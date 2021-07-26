POLL: More Than Half Of Americans Say Biden’s Economy Is In Poor Shape

More than half of Americans say President Joe Biden’s economy isn’t in good shape, according to an AP-NORC poll released Monday.

Only 45% of Americans surveyed said the economy is in good shape, in comparison to 54% who say it’s in poor condition, according to the AP-NORC poll. Among Republicans surveyed, 25% said the economy is in good shape, and 61% of Democrats agreed.

A new AP-NORC poll finds fewer than half of Americans — 45% — judge the economy to be in good shape, while 54% say it’s in poor shape. pic.twitter.com/HIucrd7nR4 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 26, 2021



“Everything just costs more, and no one’s really making more other than if you get government money, which I did get some, but I’d rather have prices lower,” said John Novak, who voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020, according to the AP. “It’s a tough spot. We’re kind of coming out of this pandemic and then when you pour too much money in you just can’t get enough of what you want.”

The AP-NORC poll surveyed 1,308 adult respondents between July 15-19 with a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points. (RELATED: US Set To Hit Debt Ceiling Within Four Months, CBO Estimates)

“As Joe Biden’s inflation crisis rages, he just can’t stop fueling it with more reckless government spending,” said Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott, according to the AP. “Americans are experiencing 1970s-style inflation again, and it’s because of Joe Biden’s failed economic policies.”

The Biden administration announced Friday it would give $3 billion in coronavirus stimulus funds to local communities across the country. The program, called “Investing in America’s Communities,” will help local governments and organizations nationwide impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan delivered direct relief to the American people and was the first step to energizing the American economy following the devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “Now, its medium-term investments will allow communities around the country not only rebuild but reimagine their economy for the future.”

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims increased to 419,000 for the week of July 11 as the economy continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Bureau of Labor and Statistics figures indicated an increase compared to the week ending July 10, when 368,000 new jobless claims were reported.

Former top White House economist and University of Chicago economics professor Casey Mulligan criticized the Biden administration for continuing pandemic unemployment benefits.

“All the compassion is only focused on the 20 million people or so collecting benefits,” Mulligan told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The 140 million people actually doing the work get nothing,” Mulligan told the DCNF.

