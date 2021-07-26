The Internet Wonders: Did Joe Biden Say ‘My Butt’s Been Wiped’ Right Here?

President Joe Biden became the focus of a debate on Twitter after he appeared to make what some have determined may have been a rather odd comment about his “butt” being “wiped.”

The video clip under scrutiny is from the president’s Sunday return to the White House, when a reporter yelled a question to him about his immigration policy and whether it should be a “pathway for citizenship.” The comments were captured and noted by ABC News White House reporter Molly Nagle. (RELATED: Watch Joe Biden Weirdly Whisper His Answers To The Press)

In response, Biden walked up to the group of reporters and uttered an unintelligible comment that some have determined was him saying his “butt’s been wiped.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Refuses To Answer Further Questions About Afghanistan In Testy Exchange With Reporters)

WATCH:

“Does immigration need to be in reconciliation?A pathway for citizenship?” @POTUS was asked returning to the White House “There needs to be a pathway to citizenship whether it needs to be in immigration remains to be seen,” he said (he appeared to mean reconciliation) pic.twitter.com/cDiNoG31h3 — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) July 25, 2021

Did you catch that? Let’s try it again.

I have listened to the longer clip over and over again. To this moment I cannot fathom what POTUS was attempting to say. It is my guess, though, that the president of the United States is not walking up to the press corps and saying his “butt’s been wiped.”

But we here at The Daily Caller are interested in what the people think, so we asked a group of independent listeners to check out the video and tell us what they thought Biden might have said. (In the interest of full disclosure, this group happens to be family members of a Caller reporter.)

“It sounds like he’s speaking another language or possibly mocking the reporter’s accent,” one daughter commented.

“It sounds like he’s just making noises,” another daughter said.

“Just sounds like gibberish,” came another daughter’s remark.

Husband: “‘My butt’s been wiped.’ That what it sounds like.”

The debate has raged on Twitter, too.

President Pudding actually says, “My butt’s been wiped.” pic.twitter.com/3uw6e0WL3P — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 26, 2021

I don’t actually think Joe Biden walked up to the press corps and announced “My butt’s been wiped!” like people are hearing, but can anyone figure out what he actually IS saying here? pic.twitter.com/DtpVCz4C2h — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) July 26, 2021

The story is developing. Check back for updates.