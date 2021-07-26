Sen. John Kennedy Rips Biden After News Of $2 Billion Halt To Border Wall Construction

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Monday that President Joe Biden’s reported decision to pay a contractor not to build the border wall is “a crime against nature and intelligence.”

WATCH:

“I read the article about President Biden, Biden’s decision to pay the contractors $2 billion not to build the wall, not to finish the wall, and here’s my conclusion about that,” Kennedy told “Fox & Friends.”

“What do you call a genius in President Biden’s Homeland Security Department? A visitor,” Kennedy quipped. (RELATED: ‘Like Making El Chapo The Drug Czar’: Sen. John Kennedy Questions Choice Of Kamala Harris As Illegal Immigration Head)

“What he’s doing is a crime against nature and intelligence, for two reasons,” Kennedy continued, arguing the decision is “an obscene waste of taxpayer money” and that building a border wall should not be contentious, given that countries as varied as Saudi Arabia, Israel, France and Morocco have all built them.

“Border walls work and we’ve had a border wall for 30 years in America,” Kennedy said. “Every president since then has supported it including President [Barack] Obama and President [Bill] Clinton, except President Biden. I think the conclusion is almost inescapable, folks, that President Biden believes in open borders.”

The senator said Biden did not “tell the American people the truth” when he ran for the presidency in 2020. “He believes the border is a nuisance, he believes that vetting people at the border is racist, he thinks that anybody ought to be able to come into America.”

He said the evidence for his claim was the 1 million people who “have come into America from the southern border and [we] don’t have the slightest idea who they are.” (RELATED: ‘Giving Up Our Rights At Citizens’: Texas Mayor Predicts 2 Million Illegal Immigrants Will Cross The Border In 2021)

Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed Biden’s border security czar. She has said prospective immigrants to the U.S. should not enter illegally, but did not say whether Border Patrol would begin turning more migrants back.

The Biden administration suggested in April that it was considering building more of the wall to fill in “the gaps.”

Biden’s eight-year path to citizenship plan would allow all illegal immigrants living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2021, to achieve temporary legal status in five years and to apply for citizenship after an additional three years.