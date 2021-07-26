Report: Kanye West Breaks Apple Streaming Record With ‘Donda’ Listening Event

Kanye West reportedly broke an Apple streaming record, with millions of viewers tuning into the listening event for his upcoming album “Donda.”

Sources close to the 44-year-old rapper said his album event in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record with 3.3 million viewers, TMZ reported in a piece published on Monday. And that was reportedly a one-time event, not constantly available for viewing. (RELATED: REPORT: Kanye West Is Now Worth $6.6 Billion)

The previous record hold reportedly was set by Gucci Mane and Jeezy with reportedly 1.8 million viewers, the outlet noted.

BREAKING: Kanye West’s “DONDA” Album listening party in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record with over 3.3 million viewers. pic.twitter.com/83UKvRQgmG — SAINT (@saint) July 26, 2021

The “Yeezus” hitmaker generated headlines last Thursday after walking out to a packed crowd of 42,000 people at the stadium wearing a full head face mask, orange red jacket, pants and sneakers. (RELATED: Kanye West Raps About ‘Losing’ His ‘Family’ During Listening Event For Upcoming Album)

He proceeded to dance and debut songs for the upcoming album.

Despite reports about West’s 10th album dropping on Friday, it never did. However, representatives for the “Ye” hitmaker have shared with Pitchfork that the release has been moved to Aug. 6.

West is also reportedly now living inside the stadium and will remain there until it is finished, the Associated Press noted.

Kanye West is living inside an Atlanta stadium while working on his new album, “Donda.” His representative says West plans to remain in the venue where his listening session was held last week until it is completed. https://t.co/hQLWTkBYSV — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 26, 2021

Kanye tweeted out the name of his forthcoming album, “Donda,” in 2020. He said it was named after his late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 at 58 years old. He promised it would be dropping soon, but it never did.

Once the new album does finally come out, it will be Kanye’s first one since the release two years ago of his surprise hit “Jesus Is King.”