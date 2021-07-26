Matt Damon Weighs In On The Brady-Belichick Debate

Matt Damon weighed on the debate about whether it was Tom Brady or Bill Belichick that was responsible for the New England Patriots’ championship reign.

“It’s not even a bandwagon. I love Tom [Brady],” the 50-year-old actor shared during his appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” The comments were noted by Boston.com in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Tom Brady Trolls Trump At Biden White House Meeting)

“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime athlete for all of us who were lucky enough to be able to follow,” he added. “His entire career, I’m riding it all the way to the end.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘I love Tom’: Matt Damon sides with Tom Brady over Bill Belichick on who meant more to Patriots’ success https://t.co/zHFwKa9xxL pic.twitter.com/kqeEnuobCF — Boston.com Patriots News (@BDCPatriots) July 25, 2021

“I don’t, you know, the Patriots, I don’t know,” the lifelong Patriots fan added, admitting he watched every one of the Buccaneers’ games during the 2020 season.

“I’m following Tommy,” Damon continued. “The fact he did that last year on a torn MCL, just stop it. You know what I mean? It’s just awesome. It’s such a great story.”

The “Good Will Hunting” star noted that Brady and Tampa Bay finished the season going to the big dance and coming away with a Super Bowl win. It’s Brady’s seventh Super Bowl title, more than any team has ever had.

While the Patriots, with Cam Newton at the helm, finished 7-9 during last season.

It has sparked a debate in the sports world about who was more responsible for the Patriots’ dynasty, and the “Jason Bourne” star made it clear who he thinks is the reason for all those wins.

“I was always a believer,” Damon shared. “Everyone does the ‘Was it Belichick or was it Brady?’ Belichick’s an amazing coach, but I never doubted that it wasn’t Brady.”

“He’s [Brady] on the field playing the game,” he added. “They [New England] could’ve kept him. I don’t begrudge that guy. I want him to go win another Super Bowl. It’s just such an awesome story.”

“Did you look at the guy’s arm?” Brady continued. “He looks like a 30-year-old out there…Brady’s making every throw. He still is, and never with the collection of receivers other quarterbacks have.”