Netflix Releases The Trailer For ‘Memories Of A Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes’

Netflix’s new documentary “Memories Of A Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

Everyone knows the streaming giant makes great documentaries. It’s one of the things Netflix does best, and it looks like “Memories Of A Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes” will live up to the high standards fans have come to expect. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, as follows:

Britain’s most notorious serial killer, Dennis Nilsen, confessed to killing 15 people in 1983. Over a five-year period, he picked up vulnerable young men, lured them back to his home and strangled them, before disposing of their bodies under the floorboards. The truth about how and why he killed has been the subject of much speculation in books and documentaries over the decades since. Now, with unique access to a wealth of personal archive left in his cell after his death, including over 250 hours of never-before-published cassette tapes of his private recordings, this film will take us into Nilsen’s world. From a young boy growing up in a quiet Scottish fishing village to a cold-blooded murderer prowling the streets of London.

You can give the trailer a watch below. It’s very sinister and unsettling.

It looks like Netflix is trying to capture some of the magic it found with “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.”

That was one of the greatest documentaries ever made, and I’d encourage all of you to watch it.

Now, Netflix is following a very similar formula with “Memories Of A Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes.” For fans of true crime stories, I think it’s safe to say that we’re in for another crazy ride.

Admittedly, I don’t know anything about Dennis Nilsen, but Google is there for all of you who don’t mind spoilers.

You can catch “Memories Of A Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes” starting Aug. 18 on Netflix!