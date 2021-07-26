REPORT: ‘The Expectation’ Is That Oklahoma And Texas Will Be In The SEC By 2022

Oklahoma and Texas might be in the SEC much quicker than people think.

The Longhorns and Sooners have taken the initial steps necessary to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, and it sounds like it could happen very quickly.

Texas And Oklahoma Announce Major News About Leaving The Big 12. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/Vo3Ys8bQ6w — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2021

According to Matt Hayes, “the expectation” is that both programs will be playing in the SEC by the start of next football season.

Hayes cited that Missouri and Texas A&M were invited during the 2011 season and both were in the SEC by 2012.

#SEC source: “The expectation” is for Texas and OU to play in SEC in 2022. Last expansion:

— Texas A&M invited Sept 2011.

— Missouri invited November 2011

— Both played in SEC in 2012. https://t.co/uAp4P3V1hA — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) July 26, 2021

At this point, we all know that the Big 12 is going to blow up. There’s no longer any doubt at all about whether or not that will happen.

However, anyone who says they knew a week ago that Oklahoma and Texas could make the move to the SEC by 2022 is almost certainly lying.

This entire situation is moving a hell of a lot faster than anyone could have ever predicted.

Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly trying to join the SEC. @dhookstead says the Longhorns should be very careful about what they wish for. pic.twitter.com/cuMvrVRXiz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2021

If you’re the Big 12, what options do you even have right now? Do you have any at all or are you hands tied?

It seems like there’s absolutely nothing the conference can do, especially if this whole show will be over in less than a year.

Big 12 statement on Oklahoma & Texas (cue Kevin Bacon in Animal House: “Remain calm! All is well!) pic.twitter.com/seon5XMYcx — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest info as we have it because this is a rapidly developing situation.