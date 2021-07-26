Editorial

REPORT: ‘The Expectation’ Is That Oklahoma And Texas Will Be In The SEC By 2022

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on against the Florida Gators during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

Oklahoma and Texas might be in the SEC much quicker than people think.

The Longhorns and Sooners have taken the initial steps necessary to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, and it sounds like it could happen very quickly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Matt Hayes, “the expectation” is that both programs will be playing in the SEC by the start of next football season.

Hayes cited that Missouri and Texas A&M were invited during the 2011 season and both were in the SEC by 2012.

At this point, we all know that the Big 12 is going to blow up. There’s no longer any doubt at all about whether or not that will happen.

However, anyone who says they knew a week ago that Oklahoma and Texas could make the move to the SEC by 2022 is almost certainly lying.

This entire situation is moving a hell of a lot faster than anyone could have ever predicted.

If you’re the Big 12, what options do you even have right now? Do you have any at all or are you hands tied?

It seems like there’s absolutely nothing the conference can do, especially if this whole show will be over in less than a year.

Keep checking back for the latest info as we have it because this is a rapidly developing situation.