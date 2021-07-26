Royal Palace Changes Line Of Succession After Backlash

Buckingham palace changed the line of succession on its website following a backlash against it when people noticed the absence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter.

“The the line of succession on the @RoyalFamily website has just been updated to include the Sussexes’ second child: Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who is eighth in line to the throne,” royal author Omid Scobie tweeted to his followers on Monday. The post was noted by InStyle magazine.(RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“She was born on June 4,” he added, along with a screenshot of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter’s name on the royal website.

The adjustment appeared following a report several days earlier in which TMZ noted the former “Suits” actress’ daughter was still not noted in the line of succession two months after her birth. The outlet also pointed out that the duke’s son, Archie, was added to the line of succession just 15 days after his birth. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

The piece went on to note that Kate Middleton and Prince Williams youngest son, Prince Louis, was added to the succession line 12 days after his birth.

The Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet is now listed as eighth in line behind her brother Archie, Prince Harry, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William and Prince Charles.

“What has taken them so long?” ITV’s Chris Ship asked on a royal podcast.

“All they have got to do is hit the paragraph button and put in a different number,” he added. “They must have done it before. They did it for Archie. Clearly they did it for Louis when he was born. And they have done it for some of the other children like August that have been born as well.”