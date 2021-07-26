Editorial

Texas And Oklahoma Officially Notify The Big 12 They Won’t Renew Their Contracts, Both Take A Huge Step Towards Joining The SEC

Jul 15, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Texas and Oklahoma have taken a huge step towards joining the SEC.

In a joint statement, the two programs notified the Big 12 “that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The statement also said both programs “will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape. You can read the full statement in the tweet from Brett McMurphy below.

Well, there it is, folks. The statement we’ve all been waiting for is officially out. The Sooners and Longhorns have taken the first major step towards joining the SEC and ditching the Big 12.

I’d suggest everyone buckle up because we’re about to see chaos unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the history of college football.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball)

It’s not longer a question of whether or not Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12. That’s a done deal. At this point, it’s just a question of when it happens.

Judging how much has changed over the past week, I’d speculate that both programs will be gone sooner than later.

Once the Sooners and Longhorns leave, the Big 12 will likely collapse.

We’re in for an insane ride, and I can’t wait to watch the carnage and chaos unfold!