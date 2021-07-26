‘Very Nervous’: Tim Allen Returns To Stand-Up Roots, Worries About ‘Government Agents Policing Comedy’

Comedian Tim Allen said Monday that he was preparing for a return to stand-up, and he wondered whether “government agents” might show up to police his set.

“Doing a river trip here in Pennsylvania,” Allen tweeted, adding, “Heading to Michigan next for two sold out stand up performances at the Traverse City Opera House. Very nervous as I have been off stage for over a year. Wonder if government agents will be policing comedy from the back of the house.” (RELATED: ‘Pissed People Off’: Tim Allen Discusses Donald Trump. His Thoughts Might Surprise You)

Doing a river trip here in Pennsylvania.

Heading to Michigan next for two sold out stand up performances at the Traverse City Opera House. Very nervous as I have been off stage for over a year. Wonder if government agents will be policing comedy from the back of the house. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 25, 2021

Allen previously criticized cancel culture, telling fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel that being a conservative in Hollywood was a bit like “1930s Germany.”

“You’ve gotta be real careful around here,” Allen said. “You get beat up if don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ’30s Germany. I don’t know what happened.”

“What I find odd in Hollywood is that they didn’t like Trump because he was a bully. But if you had any kind of inkling that you were for Trump, you got bullied for doing that. And it gets a little bit hypocritical to me,” Allen continued. “To me, he acts like a new talent comedian. These are guys that have great material that have very bad comedy timing. And he’s got terrible timing.”

