Aaron Rodgers Arrives In Green Bay For Training Camp

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has arrived for training camp.

After months and months of speculation about what the star quarterback would do, he landed at an airport in Green Bay around midnight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of Rodgers being escorted away in the tweet from Kyle Malzhan below.

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers has officially landed in Green Bay. Here he is in the plane and being escorted out of the airport. This will be Rodgers’ 17th season with the Green Bay #Packers. Could this be his last? pic.twitter.com/jOv2uo9zJ1 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) July 27, 2021

There it is, folks. Rodgers is officially in Green Bay after months of not knowing what the hell would happen. He took fans right to the brink, but he’s now back for the start of training camp.

Not only is he back, but the Packers have reportedly adjusted his deal to let him cut ties after this season if he still wants to leave.

That means this is likely the final ride for Rodgers in Green Bay.

Over the past weekend, the two sides were able to reach mutually-agreed upon terms that are close to convincing Aaron Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp and instead return for it. Concessions do not include more money, per sources. https://t.co/NojVojcHjy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

It’s going to be fascinating to see the reaction from his teammates, Packers executives and fans once he’s in the building Tuesday.

Given all the chaos and carnage we’ve seen since late April, I think it’s safe to say most fans will just be happy to be able to breathe easily.

The new agreement, once finalized, would help set up Aaron Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay after this season, per sources. https://t.co/NojVojcHjy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

What a ride it’s been. Even though I hate the Packers, I’ve had a blast following all the developments. Now, it’s time to find out what Rodgers has left in the tank.