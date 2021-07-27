Editorial

Aaron Rodgers Arrives In Green Bay For Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/KyleMalzhan/status/1419881121794465792)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has arrived for training camp.

After months and months of speculation about what the star quarterback would do, he landed at an airport in Green Bay around midnight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of Rodgers being escorted away in the tweet from Kyle Malzhan below.

There it is, folks. Rodgers is officially in Green Bay after months of not knowing what the hell would happen. He took fans right to the brink, but he’s now back for the start of training camp.

Not only is he back, but the Packers have reportedly adjusted his deal to let him cut ties after this season if he still wants to leave.

That means this is likely the final ride for Rodgers in Green Bay.

It’s going to be fascinating to see the reaction from his teammates, Packers executives and fans once he’s in the building Tuesday.

Given all the chaos and carnage we’ve seen since late April, I think it’s safe to say most fans will just be happy to be able to breathe easily.

What a ride it’s been. Even though I hate the Packers, I’ve had a blast following all the developments. Now, it’s time to find out what Rodgers has left in the tank.