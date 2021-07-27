American Olympians Didn’t Get The NYT Memo That Flags Are Only For Trumpers

New York Times Editorial Board member Mara Gay and “The View” host Sunny Hostin have called the American flag “disturbing” — but American Olympians did not get that memo.

The New York Times even published an editorial discussing why the flag, despite representing the U.S. for 245 years, had become offensive to some because it had been co-opted by supporters of former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Mara Gay Says It’s ‘Disturbing’ To See American Flags In America, Blames White Trump Supporters)

But no one appears to have informed the members of Team USA, competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They marched onto the world stage carrying it.

Surfer Carissa Moore was proud to carry the flag as she became the first woman to win gold in the newly-added sport of surfing.

.@rissmoore10 can call herself the first woman to win Olympic gold in surfing. 🥇🌊 @usasurfteam x #TokyoOlympics — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 27, 2021

Vincent Hancock and Amber English shared a flag after their golden sweep in the skeet shooting competition.

Surfer Kolohe Andino posed with a flag before heading into the surfing quarterfinals.

Beach volleyball duo Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil – who went on to win gold — posed with a flag ahead of their match as well.

🚨Olympic Debut Alert!🚨@kellyclaes3 & @SSponcil are making their Olympic debuts RIGHT NOW! Watch live on USA Network or on delay on NBC Match Center: https://t.co/NYHv1cjjbP

Watch Live: https://t.co/TsT4Qzw6BG pic.twitter.com/U5mGLQbNFa — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) July 25, 2021

Anastasija Zolotic, 18, took a victory lap after becoming the first American woman to win gold in Taekwondo.

Lee Kiefer, a 27-year-old medical student, celebrated with her flag after becoming the first American — male or female — to win gold in foils fencing.

And with more than ten days left of competition, there will certainly be more to come.