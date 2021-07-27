Billy Graham’s Grandson Tests Positive For COVID And Is In ‘Critical Condition’

Jonathan Lotz, Billy Graham’s grandson, is in “critical condition” in the hospital, after contracting coronavirus, according to a Facebook post from Lotz’s mother, Anne, on Saturday.

“Fifty years ago, I could hold my son in my arms,” Anne Lotz wrote. “Now I have placed him in the arms of Jesus. He has been hospitalized with COVID and is in critical condition.”

She said that he was not on a ventilator but in the intensive care unit. More than 25,000 people responded to her post with comments that included wishes and prayers.

Lotz is an ordained minister and cancer survivor, who previously worked with his grandfather, Graham, a prominent evangelical Christian figure who passed away in 2018. (RELATED: Hours Before His Death, Billy Graham’s Facebook Page Published A Hauntingly Beautiful Message)

“I am physically exhausted yet Spiritually overflowing,” he wrote in a text to his mother from his hospital bed. “I am continually pouring over the Psalms of Ascent (120-134) in ICU. I have had the privilege of sharing Jesus with the ER & ICU staff! What a Savior! God is so good!”

It is unknown if Lotz received the coronavirus vaccine, according to Yahoo news.

Franklin Graham, Lotz’s uncle, was criticized by many evangelicals when he used religion to support vaccines, according to ABC 7. “I think if there were vaccines available in the time of Christ, Jesus would have made reference to them and used them,” Graham said.

The thousands of visitors who paid respects to Billy Graham in the U.S. Capitol in February 2018 were greeted by his son and three grandsons.

