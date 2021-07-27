Chad Johnson Offers To Play For The New Orleans Saints For Free

Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson wants the Saints to give him a shot.

Johnson, who is 43-years-old, tweeted Tuesday that the Saints should sign him and wrote that he’s “STILL in better shape than 90% of these earthlings.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also added that he doesn’t need any cash. He only wants a place to stay and a car.

@Saints Here me out, even years removed I’m STILL in better shape than 90% of these earthlings & can play until my guy @Cantguardmike comes back, don’t need money/contract just a company car & place to stay. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 26, 2021

I would love to see the Saints sign Chad Johnson. We know New Orleans superstar Michael Thomas will miss the start of the season, and that means the team has to find another target on the field.

Sources: #Saints star WR Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery to repair the ligaments in his ankle in June. Based on the timing of the surgery – and recommended 4 months of recovery – Thomas could be on the sideline for weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

While I have no idea if Johnson can still play at the age of 43, I do know it would be entertaining as all hell to see him try.

The man is a content machine, and anyone who says he’s not is just lying to you. He went from being an NFL superstar to boxing for fun.

Holy shit that was fucking fun against a real fucking bare knuckle fighter and i fucking survived 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 7, 2021

Do it for the fans, New Orleans. We need as many exciting storylines as we can get going into the 2021 season, and Chad Johnson returning to the league would set ESPN and other outlets on fire.

Get it done!