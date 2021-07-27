ANALYSIS: San Francisco Parents Rebel, Vote To Recall Wokesters From School Board

School boards across the country are facing mounting pressure from parents to scrap critical race theory (CRT) from their curricula, and now that pressure is showing its face in one of the most unlikely of places: San Francisco.

“So much of who I am and how I am in this world has gotten lost due to this targeted smear campaign to label me as a racist to slow the stop of equity that I have engaged in over the years,” Collins said April 1. “I will unapologetically pursue equity and empowerment of Black, Latin, Asian, Arab, and other communities regardless of the opportunistic and meritless attacks directed towards me.”