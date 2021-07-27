Women Detained For Driving Onto Minnesota Capitol Grounds With Pro-Trump Flag

A woman was detained and taken to a hospital for evaluation after allegedly driving her car onto the Minnesota state Capitol’s grounds while waving a pro-Trump flag on Monday.

Tammi Jeka, 52, drove her car through the Capitol grounds during a news conference held by Democratic state Rep. John Thompson and his supporters to address domestic abuse accusations, Minnesota Public Safety Department spokesperson Bruce Gordon told NBC News. A live stream of the news conference appeared to capture the aftermath of the incident.

“I’ll fuck y’all up,” Jeka appeared to say from within her parked car while surrounded by police officers and individuals who attended the news conference, according to the video. Jeka then raised a “Make America Great Again” flag and waved a bible at the people near the vehicle, the video showed.

“Burn in hell, fuckers,” she later said before officers put her into a cruiser. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Stand Up For Them’: Sen. Tom Cotton Says All Trump Supporters Shouldn’t ‘Have Their Views Censored’ Because Of Capitol Riot)

WATCH:

During Thompson’s press conference, the woman allegedly drove onto a sidewalk and through the lawn near the St. Paul, Minnesota, Capitol building, NBC News reported. Police will forward the case to the city’s attorney’s office who may decide to press charges, according to Gordon.

Republican and Democratic state lawmakers have called on the first-term representative to resign over allegations that he choked and hit a past girlfriend and that he had exposed his genitals to women while children were present, The Washington Post reported earlier this month.

“Minnesotans deserve representatives who uphold the highest moral character and share our values,” Democratic Gov. Tim Walz tweeted after the reports surfaced.

Walz added that Thompson should “immediately resign.”

But Thompson has vigorously denied the allegations and refused to resign, according to CBS affiliate WCCO-TV. His lawyer recently said the accusations were part of a broader “smear campaign,” NBC News reported.

Thompson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

