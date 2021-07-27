Fox News Dominates Ratings As July’s Most-Watched News Channel

Fox News continued to dominate cable news as the most-watched news channel for the month of July, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings.

Fox News had an average of 1.2 million viewers for the total day and 2.1 million viewers for the primetime hours of 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM EST, according to the ratings. MSNBC was the second-highest-rated cable news channel with 772,000 average total day viewers and 1.3 million primetime viewers for the month of July. CNN had 596,000 average total day viewers and 856,000 average prime time viewers for the month. (RELATED: The TV Ratings For The Opening Weekend Of The Olympics Tank)

Cable News Ratings Mon Jul 26 Average Viewers

4 pm to Midnight Demo | Total

1⃣@FoxNews 292,250 1,945,625

2⃣@MSNBC 153,875 1,215,000

3⃣@CNN 138,000 669,750 Primetime

1⃣Fox News 347,667 2,320,000

2⃣MSNBC 185,000 1,336,000

3⃣CNN 164,000 744,667 pic.twitter.com/4NnL6dtlDv — RoadMN (@RoadMN) July 27, 2021

Since January and former President Donald Trump leaving office, all cable news channels lost viewers. CNN lost 68% of its total viewers and 69% of its primetime viewers, and the network also lost 76% of its total viewers and primetime viewers in the coveted 25 – 54 advertising demographic.

MSNBC lost more than half its viewers in all categories since the start of the year. Fox News shed the least amount of viewers and lost 17% of its primetime and 13% of its total day viewers, including 21% in the primetime age demographic and 17% in the total day demographic.

Compared to July of 2020, CNN lost 40% of its total viewers and 43% of its primetime viewers. MSNBC lost 35% of its total viewers and 37% of its primetime viewers, and Fox News lost 27% of its total viewers and 34% of its primetime viewers.

For the month of July, Tucker Carlson Tonight was the highest-rated cable news show with an average of 3 million viewers. Sean Hannity and Fox News’ The Five were the second and third-most watched shows with an average of 2.7 and 2.5 million viewers for the month, respectively. Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show came in fourth with an average of 2.3 million viewers, and The Ingraham Angle finished off the top five with an average of 2.1 million viewers for the month.

Fox has consistently topped cable news ratings since the beginning of 2021, when all cable news networks struggled to retain viewers once Trump left office.