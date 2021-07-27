US

‘An Example Of Thoughtful Kindness’: GOP Senators Mourn Mike Enzi’s Sudden Death

Nicole Silverio Contributor
GOP senators mourned the loss of Republican Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi in several statements Tuesday, following Enzi’s sudden death.

Enzi suffered serious injuries during a bicycle accident in his hometown of Gillette, Wyoming, and died in a Colorado hospital Monday night, as previously reported.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy commemorated Enzi’s legacy in a Tuesday statement, calling him a “principled leader for the people of Wyoming and America and a dear friend to me.”

“He was an example of thoughtful kindness to everyone in the Senate,” Kennedy said. “Becky and I are going to miss him, and our hearts break for the Enzi family.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz “lifted up his prayers” for the Enzi family, remembering his dedication to “bettering the lives” for the people of Wyoming. (RELATED: Former Senator Mike Enzi Dies After Tragic Bike Accident)

Republican Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker remembered Enzi’s faith, conservative values and strong advocacy for the nation.

Additionally, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas referred to Enzi as a “devoted colleague and friend” in a Tuesday tweet.