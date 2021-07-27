‘An Example Of Thoughtful Kindness’: GOP Senators Mourn Mike Enzi’s Sudden Death

GOP senators mourned the loss of Republican Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi in several statements Tuesday, following Enzi’s sudden death.

Enzi suffered serious injuries during a bicycle accident in his hometown of Gillette, Wyoming, and died in a Colorado hospital Monday night, as previously reported.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy commemorated Enzi’s legacy in a Tuesday statement, calling him a “principled leader for the people of Wyoming and America and a dear friend to me.”

“He was an example of thoughtful kindness to everyone in the Senate,” Kennedy said. “Becky and I are going to miss him, and our hearts break for the Enzi family.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz “lifted up his prayers” for the Enzi family, remembering his dedication to “bettering the lives” for the people of Wyoming. (RELATED: Former Senator Mike Enzi Dies After Tragic Bike Accident)

Heidi and I extend our deepest condolences to Mike’s wife of over 50 years, Diana, their three children, and four grandchildren as we mourn his loss. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 27, 2021

Republican Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker remembered Enzi’s faith, conservative values and strong advocacy for the nation.

He was a solid conservative who understood that you could stand your ground and get things done, too. He will be sorely missed. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) July 27, 2021

Additionally, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas referred to Enzi as a “devoted colleague and friend” in a Tuesday tweet.