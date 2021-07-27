Joey Jordison, A Founder Of Slipknot, Announced Dead At 46

Joey Jordison, a founding member of the metal band Slipknot, died Monday from unknown causes at the age of 46.

A representative for Jordison’s family confirmed the drummer’s death in an issued statement obtained by Rolling Stone saying those close to him currently face “indescribable sorrow.”

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music,” the statement read. “The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

Jordison founded Slipknot in his home state of Iowa along with bassist Paul Gray and percussionist Shawn Crahan in 1995, according to Rolling Stone. Gray died from a morphine and fentanyl overdose in 2010.

Jordison left the band in 2013 after being diagnosed with transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord, which prevented him from having the ability to perform, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Legendary Rapper Biz Market Dead At 57 From Unknown Causes)

“I got really, really sick with this horrible disease called transverse myelitis; I lost my legs, I couldn’t play anymore. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” Jordison said in a 2016 Metal Hammer interview.

Trivium, a metal band, mourned the unexpected death of the former Slipknot drummer and said his musical talent “helped shape what metal is today.”

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison,” the band tweeted. “From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album. He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium. Whenever we toured with them, his songwriting and playing helped shape what metal is today.”