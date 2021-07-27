Britney Spears’ Mom Says Jamie Spears’ ‘Microscopic Control’ Over Daughter Was Like ‘Living In Custody’

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, is speaking up for her daughter and has accused the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, of having “microscopic control” over Britney.

“I became involved in this conservatorship during what I will term a ‘time of crisis’ that began at the end of 2018 and continued into 2019,” Lynne shared according to court documents obtained by E! News in a piece published on Wednesday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

It was part of filings the singer’s attorney made on Tuesday to have Jamie removed as conservator of her estate after 13-years in control and appoint certified public accountant James Rubin.

Jamie Spears is “incapable of putting my daughter’s interests ahead of his own,” Lynne Spears told the court. https://t.co/nsPxCpmrYC — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 27, 2021

The “Gimme More” hitmaker shared how her daughter’s relationship with Jamie over the years as “dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred” due to his “absolutely microscopic control” over the pop star. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Lynne said Jamie allegedly counted on members of the “Womanizer” hitmaker’s staff, medical aides at her home and security team to “inform” him and “report back to him each and every detail of every action that takes place” inside the singer’s life and home, the report noted.

“Such scrutiny is exhausting and terrifying, like living in custody,” she added.

The outlet noted, how Spears’ mother detailed Jamie’s “mistrust of” Britney, “his coercion of her, his ‘bartering’ with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out, his constant threats, and his decision-making over all aspects of her life.”

The singer’s mother also revealed what she called the breaking point in her daughter and Jamie’s relationship.

“Of the actions that solidified the failure of my daughter’s and Mr. Spears’ relationship, the physical altercation between Mr. Spears and [Britney’s] minor children, my grandchildren, was perhaps the most appalling and inexcusable, and understandably destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them,” Lynne explained, in the court documents obtained by the outlet.

Those comments most likely stem from a report in September 2019, in which when Britney’s ex, Kevin Federline, accused Jamie of abusing the couple’s son Sean Federline, who was then 13 years old. Sources at the time, said there was allegedly a physical altercation at Jamie’s house. No charges were filed and the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office dropped the investigation.

Spears’ mother also talked about what she called the “entire inappropriate” prescribing of medicine for her daughter by a “sports enhancement doctor” hired by Jamie two years ago.

“I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr. Spears, to enter a health facility that she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure,” Lynne wrote, the outlet noted.

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.