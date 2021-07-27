Newsom Takes His Kids Out Of A Summer Camp Because Masks Weren’t Required

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s son was photographed maskless indoors at a summer camp, which prompted the California governor to pull his kids out of the camp, Fox News reported.

“​​The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday,” the governor’s communications director, Erin Mellon, told Fox News when asked about the photos Tuesday. “Their kids will no longer be attending the camp.”

California’s current guidance says children ages 2-11 must wear masks during “camps for youth, youth sports and other youth activities, including theater and music performances and band.” Earlier this month, California announced that regardless of vaccination status, students and teachers will be required to wear masks in schools, Fox News reported.

Photos of Newsom’s unmasked son got social media attention, specifically from an account called Reopen California Schools, which has recently filed a lawsuit against Newsom on the updated masking guidelines in schools, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom To Californians: ‘I’ve Made Mistakes’)

The account did not publish the photos of Newsom’s maskless son, but called it a “clear violation” of the governor’s own mask mandate.

#Breaking Photos posted to Instagram reveal Gavin Newsom’s 10 year old son w/ other kids maskless, indoors & not distancing at a basketball summer camp, even while spectating. This is in clear violation of his own mask mandates. Why can his kid be maskless, but not ours? 1/ — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) July 27, 2021

A recall of Newsom’s position as governor is underway and set for September, which was partly sparked by photos that surfaced of him breaking his own rules while dining and socializing with a large group maskless at the well-known French Laundry restaurant in November 2020.

