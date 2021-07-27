NFL Reveals If Deshaun Watson Is Allowed To Participate In Team Activities

The NFL said the Texans’ Deshaun Watson can participate in team activities during its “ongoing and active” review into sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“NFL statement regarding its ‘ongoing and active’ review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday, along with a statement from the league. (RELATED: Nike Suspends Its Endorsement Relationship With Deshaun Watson)

NFL statement regarding its “ongoing and active” review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities. pic.twitter.com/u3U7ujYozO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

“We [NFL] are working cooperatively with the Houston Police Department and insuring that the NFL’s inquiry does not interfere with their investigation,” the statement read. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“As we continue to gather additional information and monitor law enforcement developments, we will make appropriate decisions consistent with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct policy,” it added. “At this time there are no restrictions on Watson’s participation in club activities.

The NFL hasn’t been given access to speak to many of the civil plaintiffs or to third parties who may have relevant info, I’m told. Police still investigating, so no access to evidence yet. And league investigators haven’t spoken to Watson — usually the last step in their process — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said Monday 10 women have filed criminal complaints against the Houston star. This brings the total to 24 women alleging sexual misconduct against the NFL player.

Watson is facing 22 lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and misconduct brought forward by women, most of whom work as licensed massage therapists, according to multiple reports. Of the 10 women who have filed criminal complaints with the Houston police, two of them have yet to file a civil lawsuit against him, ESPN reported. Watson has not yet been charged with any crime.