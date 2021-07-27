Former Olympian Susen Tiedtke Opens Up About The Crazy Amounts Of Sex In The Olympic Village

Former Olympian Susen Tiedtke has opened up about sex in the Olympic village.

It's not a secret that the Olympic village always features an insane amount of sex given how many young athletes are around each other.

However, with all the coronavirus restrictions in Tokyo, some have wondered if it’ll be the same. Well, Tiedtke is confident athletes will get the job done.

“[The sex ban] is a big laughingstock for me, it doesn’t work at all…Sex is always an issue in the village,” Tiedtke told the German publication Bild, according to the New York Post.

Tiedtke, who competed in the 1992 and 2000 games as a long jumper, also added, “The athletes are at their physical peak at the Olympics. When the competition is over, they want to release their energy…You always heard the ‘party’ of the others, sometimes you could hardly sleep. There is one party after another, then alcohol comes into play. It happens that people have sex and there are enough people who strive for that.”

Anyone who claims to be surprised by this update is living with their head in the sand. What do you expect to happen when you throw a bunch of people in great physical shape around each other and then have them cut loose?

It’s like a college dorm on steroids. These people are in better shape than 99.999% of other people on the planet. It doesn’t take much imagination to envision how peoples’ clothes start hitting the ground.

As long as it doesn’t impact their ability to win, then who really cares? Let the athletes relax a bit.