Rapper DaBaby Doubles Down On NSFW Rant About Gays, Women And Aids Following Backlash

Rapper DaBaby doubled down on his NSFW rant about gays, AIDS and women following a backlash against him from superstars like Dua Lipa.

“I’m gonna address this weak-ass internet shit one time, and then I’m [gonna] get back to giving my love to my fans, ’cause what me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you n*****as on the internet or you bitter bitches on the internet,” the 29-year-old rapper shared in a clip posted on his Instagram story.

The comments were noted by Yahoo in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Diddy, DaBaby Will Perform At Shaquille O’Neal’s Super Bowl Festival)

After DaBaby’s homophobic rant at Rolling Loud, Dua Lipa fans have asked the singer to remove the rapper from her remix of “Levitating.”https://t.co/HvQW7oBwRJ — billboard (@billboard) July 27, 2021

“I said, ‘If you don’t got AIDS, put a cellphone lighter up,'” he added. “I said, ‘If you ain’t suck dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights up.'” (RELATED: DaBaby Arrested On Battery Charge)

“All the lights went up – gay or straight – you wanna know why?” DaBaby continued. “Because even my gay fans don’t got f*cking AIDS, stupid ass n*****. They don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t no nasty gay n*****, see what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies on the street.”

But he wasn’t done yet, the rapper, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, tried to then clarify his comments further and said his gay fans got class and “ain’t sucking no dick in no parking lot” and said his gay “fans got standards!”

On Sunday, the rapper told the crowd at the three-day music festival Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, that if they “didn’t show up” that day “with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases,” then put their “cellphone lighter up.”

“Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up,” he added, the outlet noted. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Following the initial backlash, the superstar rapper didn’t apologize and basically said the internet “twisted” his words and those who weren’t there “weren’t supposed to see that shit anyway” and, therefore, shouldn’t be saying anything, the Los Angles Times reported.

Singer Dua Lipa slammed his comments and said she was “surprised and horrified” by his anti-gay and sexist rant, TMZ reported.

“I don’t really recognize this as the person I worked with,” she added, following the pairs collab on her monster hit, “Levitating.”

The “One Kiss” hitmaker explained she stands “100% with the LGBTQ community.”

Shortly after reports surfaced about the rapper on Tuesday, he took to Twitter and “apologized” and said he had no intentions of “offending anyone.”