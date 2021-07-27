Showtime Drops Killer Trailer For ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Series

Showtime dropped a killer trailer for “Dexter: New Blood” series and to say we can hardly wait would be an understatement.

In the nearly two-minute-long clip the network posted on YouTube, fans got their first glimpse of what to expect when America’s favorite fictional serial killer vigilante Dexter Morgan comes out of hiding. The post was noted by E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

WATCH:

“I’ve always had my demons, and so I went away,” Dexter, played by Michael C. Hall shared in the new footage. “But, sometimes, I have an urge too strong to ignore.” (RELATED: REPORT: ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Tapped For Reboot, Will Smith Producing Project)

The clip appeared to show that Dexter has managed to hide from his past, but that his murderous history is catching up to him.

“Every day I walk through this world, faking it,” Hall’s character added. “Knowing if someone knows who I am, that’s it.”

In several scenes, we see Dexter sharpening knives and other kinds of blades as he appears to be contemplating the status of his life.

The limited event series will premiere on Nov. 7 and will run 10 episodes. Showrunner Clyde Phillips, responsible for the first four seasons of the hit series, was brought back to do the script for the first and the final episode.

And for those fans wondering if this is basically “Dexter” season 9, Phillips said it’s not.

“We basically do get to start from scratch,” Clyde shared. “I mean, 10 years have passed — however many years have passed — by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage in so far as the ending of the show. This will have no resemblance to how the original finale was and it’s a great opportunity to write a second finale for a show.”

“Dexter” originally debuted on Showtime in fall of 2006 and ran for eight seasons. The series finale aired in September 2013 when Morgan faked his death and went to live as a lumberjack. Hall said it left fans wanting “closure,” TV Line noted.