Police Release Video Of Officers Fatally Shooting Man Armed With Water Gun

Phoenix Police released body cam footage Thursday showing the moment officers fatally shot a man allegedly armed with a water gun in early July.

The incident unfolded around 8:20 p.m. July 8 when officers responded to 27th Avenue and Augusta Avenue after 64-year-old Stanley Howard called authorities and requested police assistance, according to Phoenix Police.

“You get here now, you f**king b*tch,” Howard said in his first call to police, according to newly released 911 audio. When the dispatcher asked Howard what the emergency was he repeatedly said “officer down.”

Upon arrival, Howard told officers he did not call police. He then proceeded to call the police “f**king idiots” and told them to leave.

“Fuck you b*tch,” Howard could be heard screaming at officers while breaking his own window. Officers could be seen leaving the scene.

Howard again called 911 to report he needed medical assistance for his bleeding hand. Officers again arrived minutes later to offer medical aid but Howard refused to cooperate, according to video footage. Howard could be heard telling police he would “kill” all of them. Officers are again seen leaving the residence.

Police say Howard then called 911 a total of 13 times over the following 45 minutes.

Phoenix Fire Department personnel were sent to Howard’s home to render aid. Police were also dispatched to “ensure the safety of their personnel, due to the statements Howard made on the 911 calls.”

Around 9:15 p.m., Crisis Intervention Certified Officers spoke with Howard, who informed officers he had a gun. (RELATED: GRAPHIC: Bodycam Footage Shows Officer Being Fatally Shot At Point-Blank Range)

“I have a gun,” Howard could be heard saying as he opened his front door, according to body cam footage.

Police immediately told Howard to put down what they believed was a gun. Video footage shows Howard raising an object toward police.

Officers immediately opened fire and then retreated.

Police said, and video footage showed, officers “believed Howard was still armed with a gun and used less-lethal munitions from behind a shield to attempt to gain compliance.”

Officers then approached Howard and rendered first aid until he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities later determined that Howard did not have a real gun but instead had a water gun.

Four officers were involved in the shooting, including a sergeant with 15 years of service and three officers each with less than five years of service.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

There have been at least 31 police shootings in Maricopa County in 2021, according to Arizona Central.