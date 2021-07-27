Texas And Oklahoma Officially Request To Join The SEC

Texas and Oklahoma have officially requested to join the SEC.

According to ESPN, the Sooners and Longhorns officially requested to apply for membership in the conference Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the two programs stated in part, “The two universities look forward to the prospect of discussion regarding the matter.”

It’s official … they want in. pic.twitter.com/PZViZfXoaK — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) July 27, 2021

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also released a statement Tuesday and told fans in part, “While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experience of our student-athletes and lead to great academic and athletic achievement across our campuses.”

The SEC needs 11 yes votes to approve adding the historic programs, and it’s believed the league has the votes to get it done.

Just like that, we’re one step closer to the Longhorns and Sooners ditching the Big 12 for the SEC. As I’ve said before, it’s a done deal.

At this point, there are just a lot of formalities that we have to work our way through.

Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC is almost a done deal, but nearly 60% of people are against it happening.@dhookstead explains whether or not it’s good for the sport of college football. pic.twitter.com/A4Qwe7GmSZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2021

It’s amazing how fast this whole situation has come together. Word about the Sooners and Longhorns leaving the Big 12 broke last week.

Now, it’s July 27 and both teams are formally requesting to get into the SEC. Welcome to college football. Things can change with pretty much no warning at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball)

The biggest question now is where does all this end? The answer is that I don’t know and I’m not sure anyone really does.

I do know we will defend the B1G at all costs. That much is for sure.

If the SEC steals one Big Ten team, I will personally lead a second civil war to burn Tuscaloosa and the rest of the SEC to the ground.* I fought one war to save football, and I’ll do it again if necessary. *Doesn’t apply to Rutgers https://t.co/Np873yyqxG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 27, 2021

