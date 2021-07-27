Watch The Unsettling Trailer For ‘The Night House’ With Rebecca Hall

“The Night House” looks like it’s going to be terrifying.

The plot of the movie, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A widow begins to discover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Rebecca Hall leads the cast, and it looks like the film is going to be incredibly unnerving, judging from the trailer. Give it a watch below.

While super scary movies aren’t my preferred genre, I do enjoy a good horror movie if it’s very well done. Netflix just hit three straight home runs with “Fear Street,” and I liked every single one.

So, I’m more than willing to dive into a film that intends to scare.

Now, it looks like we might have found our newest great horror movie because “The Night House” looks absolutely terrifying.

In fact, the trailer was one of the most unnerving things that I’ve seen in a long time.

Plus, Rebecca Hall is an outstanding actress. Anyone who has ever seen “The Town” knows how great she can be on screen.

For those of you interested, you can catch “The Night House” starting Aug. 20, 2021. It looks like it’s going to be a fun time!