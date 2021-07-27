The Story of Business Coach Brittney Jones Who Continues to Inspire Others Daily

Brittney Jones famously known as @brittneyceo online is a global business leader who has trained thousands of people on online success. Her approach online in the teaching space combines her business education, current strategies working in her own businesses and clients alike, alongside elite-level mindset success strategies.

Brittney in her early life obtained her business degree from her university and started working in the banking sector right after graduating. While working when people used to come up to her and start counting down their days until retirement and that was the moment when she realized there is more out there for her than this corporate job. Brittney used to love building her own personal Instagram account. Helping people out to grow their social media through her beautiful social media feed and writing clever captions she found out her passion for it and thus her social media company was born. Currently, she works with entrepreneurs from all over the world as a business coach.

Brittney started her first business at the young age of 16 and from then she has built and sold many businesses like an ice cream store and beauty app. At the age of 30, Brittney has achieved several milestones. She made over half a million in income in the year 2020. She earns more than $70k per month and on her social media, she had built a thriving community of over 100k+. She always had an entrepreneurial spirit. She could talk openly about what works on social media and what doesn’t. she is always straight to the point about what’s actually going to create a difference at the end of the day this is what made her company stand out in this industry.

As an entrepreneur, she has faced several challenges in her career but she was able to overcome those tough times by the deep support of her parents and close family, coaches and mentors she hired and friendships she built with colleagues in her industry. On asking what piece of advice do you wish someone had given you at the start of your career she answered and I quote “Drown out the noise of the haters, the doubters, those trying to talk you out of your dreams.”

At present Jones is looking forward to launching a new suite of courses and services for entrepreneurs and also want to start a foundation for kids that provides scholarships, sponsorships for sports team and resources for topics she deeply wished were covered in the public education system like personal finance, goal setting, journaling, self-awareness and emotions and lastly mentorship in entrepreneur categories.