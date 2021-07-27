Surfers In Tokyo Olympics Get Powerful Waves From Approaching Typhoon

Olympic surfers in Tokyo, Japan, were able to enjoy powerful waves brought on by the arrival of Tropical Storm Nepartak on Tuesday.

The approaching storm provided surfers the opportunity to ride “powerful” waves at Tsurigasaki Beach, roughly 60 miles east of Tokyo, The Associated Press (AP) reported. The big waves at the beach from the typhoon are considered to be ideal for competitive surfing, according to The AP.

Brazilian Olympic surfer Italo Ferreira and Japanese Olympic surfer Hiroto Ohhara were among those who took the opportunity to surf the big waves at Tsurigasaki Beach, BBC reported.

Tokyo Olympics: Surfers Italo Ferreira & Hiroto Ohhara ride big waves https://t.co/BtYQVjmMiM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 27, 2021

Outdoor games such as archery, rowing, and sailing were impacted by the arrival of Nepartak. However, according to Tokyo Games spokesman Masa Takaya, the storm was considered to be in the "weakest category" for a tropical storm.

“The greatest impact to the games would obviously come from a direct hit on Tokyo, where the majority of venues and events are located,” explained AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda, The Hill reported.

“However, even if the storm tracks farther north or south of Tokyo, there are some venues located farther away from the greater Tokyo metroplex that could still be impacted,” Sojda added.