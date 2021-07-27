Putin Orders Two ‘Doomsday’ Planes To Be Built In Case Of Future Nuclear War

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the construction of two upgraded “doomsday” planes that would be used in the case of a nuclear emergency, the New York Post reported.

The new planes feature a windowless exterior and would theoretically evacuate Russia’s president and other key government officials in the chance of a nuclear attack, according to the New York Post.

🇷🇺Russia is on track to build two new “Doomsday planes” designed to serve as a war room for the Kremlin in case of a nuclear attack. ➡️Russia is the only other country apart from the United States to have a Doomsday plane https://t.co/7psWcaaCIj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 26, 2021



They are also set to serve as command and control posts to send orders to the local military in case of a devastating nuclear conflict, according to the Post.

Russia’s “Doomsday” aircraft was developed in the 1980s. Similar to the newer model, its purpose was to evacuate the country’s president as well as other senior officials in case of a nuclear war, London News Today reported.

The new aircraft are to be built in the southern Russian city of Voronezh, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Missing Plane With 28 Passengers Crashes In Eastern Russia)

The new “Doomsday” aircraft would not only be able to fly twice as far but also transmit radio signals for nuclear take-off commands within a radius of 6,000 kilometers, the Defense Post reported.

Tensions between Russia and the U.S. have hit a new low in recent months. However, President Joe Biden and Putin agreed to resume talks to reduce the risk of nuclear war, CNBC news reported.