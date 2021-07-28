84% Of Americans Have Little Or No Interest In The Olympics: Poll

More than eight-in-ten Americans have little or no interest in the 2020 Summer Olympics, according to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday.

The poll — which surveyed 804 adults between July 21 to 26 with a +/- 3.5% margin of error — found that 16% of Americans have “a lot of interest” in the Olympics. Forty-three percent expressed a “little interest” and 41% said they had “no interest at all.”

One-third of Americans said that they have less interest in this year’s games than those in previous years, the poll also found. Three percent said they have more interest and 60% said their level of interest is about the same compared to previous years.

NATIONAL POLL: Only 16% of Americans have a lot of interest in #OlympicGames this year. 36% have LESS interest compared to past #Olympics.

Top reasons are the pandemic (risk, lack of excitement) and politics (athletes taking a knee).https://t.co/r8QhNwWaws — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) July 28, 2021

Among those who reported having less interest, 30% cited the pandemic as a reason for disinterest, and 34% mentioned political issues, according to the poll. Those who brought up politics were predominantly upset at athletes using the event as a vehicle to express their political views. (RELATED: Donald Trump Calls Olympic Athletes Who Protest ‘Disgraceful’)

“The delay from last year and lack of spectators have taken the edge off the typical anticipation and excitement for this event,” said Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray in the poll’s press release. “But the emergence of Black Lives Matter in the sports world has also led to a backlash among some Americans.”

When asked to name their favorite Olympic sport, gymnastics ranked first with 18% saying it was their favorite athletic event in the games, the poll found. 11 percent said swimming was their favorite, 9% said track events and 2% each mentioned field events, soccer and baseball.

NATIONAL POLL: Gymnastic, swimming and track top list of America’s favorite #Olympic athletic event

TOP PICKS AMONG WOMEN:

27% gymnastics / 12% swimming / 8% track TOP PICKS AMONG MEN:

10% swimming / 10% track / 9% gymnasticshttps://t.co/r8QhNwWaws pic.twitter.com/qEOAwnEk9H — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) July 28, 2021

One-third of Americans have more interest in athletic events than the opening ceremony, one-fourth have an equal interest in both, and two percent are more interested in the ceremony, the poll found. While the games have sparked protests in Japan due to the pandemic, 55% of Americans said that holding the event now is a good idea and 33% said it was a bad idea, with 11% saying it should be canceled entirely.