Bruce Springsteen, James Gandolfini To Have NJ Rest Stops Named After Them And ‘The Boss’ Isn’t Happy About It

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced Tuesday that the state will dedicate rest stops to nine notable celebrities, despite rock musician Bruce Springsteen’s opposition to the idea.

The rest stops are located across the New Jersey Turnpike where the state’s Hall of Fame will exhibit displays that consist of photographs and a short biography about the celebrity’s life, according to the Governor’s press release. Springsteen, refused to accept the Hall of Fame’s request to name a service area in his honor, despite constituents’ demands to dedicate “The Boss,” according to North Jersey.com.

“Bruce Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him,” said Natasha Alagarasan, the New Jersey Hall of Fame’s spokeswoman. “It should be noted, though, that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years, and is very much a part of the fabric of the Hall.”

The rest stops will commemorate “Sopranos” star James Gandolfini, singers Frank Sinatra, Celia Cruz, Jon Bon Jovi and Whiteney Houston, authors Toni Morrison and Judy Blume, journalist Connie Chung and basketball athlete Larry Doby. (RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested For DWI In New Jersey)

By renaming nine @GSParkway service areas after iconic New Jerseyans, we’re putting our greatness on full display. #NationalNewJerseyDay 🌟James Gandolfini

🌟Larry Doby

🌟Connie Chung

🌟Whitney Houston

🌟Jon Bon Jovi

🌟Judy Blume

🌟Celia Cruz

🌟Frank Sinatra

🌟Toni Morrison pic.twitter.com/ddLirOX0BI — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 27, 2021

Murphy said the resting places will display “New Jersey greatness” and commemorate state’s natives’ “contributions to the world,” according to the release.

“This is about putting New Jersey greatness on full display,” the governor said. “This is the first part of an extended statewide exhibition of New Jersey heroes throughout our state. From military heroes on the Battleship New Jersey to historical figures on the New Jersey turnpike to science and technology trailblazers at Newark Penn Station, New Jerseyans will find pride in our contributions to society and the world.”

Diane Scaccetti-Gutierrez, the Transportation Commissioner who approved of the plan, said the rest stops reflect the state’s successes in the “arts, entertainment, and sports,” according to the release.

“Millions of New Jersey drivers travel on the Garden State Parkway every day,” Scacceci-Gutierrez said. “The service areas they visit during those travels are a fitting place to call attention to the accomplishments of their fellow New Jerseyans in the arts, entertainment, and sports.”

The rest stops’ name changes are an addition to existing service areas named after former Presidents Grover Cleveland and Woodrow Wilson, according to the New York Post.